JoJo Siwa's New Track 'Karma' Breaks Away from Her Bubblegum Image

There are the millions of little “shes” who subsequently idolized Siwa, donning her signature bows from Claire’s, buying her merch and scrambling to see the child superstar on her global tours. But now, the “she” is karma, and she’s a bitch. She's also with JoJo’s ex… right now.,” is a coming-of-age on all fronts. Since coming out as a lesbian in 2021, Siwa has been inching closer toward a big pop cultural moment that breaks away from her bubblegum, PG-rated image.

It all comes together on her new track, a raucous early 2010s-esque EDM banger that — as Aquaria took the liberty— when pitched down, sounds like a Myspace-era Jeffree Star song that would’ve been all over scene kids’ iPods in 2009. There are layers here. The references in “Karma” don’t stop there, and it’s pretty clear that Siwa is hyper-aware of her shock value strategy. There’s the KISS-inspired metal makeup look that Gene Simmons himsel

