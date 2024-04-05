Amnesty International Urges Biden to Eliminate Federal Death Penalty

International human rights group Amnesty International on Monday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to follow through on his campaign promise to eliminate the federal death penalty and commute the sentences of death row inmates as the country approaches the 50th anniversary of the landmark capital punishment case Furman v. Georgia. In a new report, The Power of Example, the organization notes that Biden made history when he was elected as the first U.S.

president to oppose the death penalty, asking, 'Whither the Biden death penalty promise?' 'Biden must immediately make up for lost time by commuting the death sentences of all those on federal death row.' 'Except for a temporary moratorium on federal executions, in the 18 months since he entered the White House as president, little progress on his abolitionist pledge has been visible,' the report read

Amnesty International U.S. President Joe Biden Federal Death Penalty Death Row Inmates Campaign Promise Furman V. Georgia Abolitionist Pledge

