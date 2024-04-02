Jessica Capshaw Talks About Her Return to Grey's Anatomy

Fans of Grey's Anatomy already knew from the Season 20 trailer that Jessica Capshaw would make an anticipated return as Arizona Robbins after a six-season absence. Now, thanks to The Wrap, we get to hear from Capshaw herself what it felt like to walk across the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital corridors and catwalk once again, as well as what she can reveal about the current season.

During the interview, Capshaw revealed that even though she's been away from quite a while, stepping back into Arizona's shoes was a 'seamless experience' and that it 'was just fun.' She celebrated the fact that, even though she's only back as a guest star for one episode, she got to hang out with old friends and that she screamed with excitement at the sight of several of them

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 Most Selfless Things Meredith Grey Has Done On Grey's AnatomyAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

When and Where To Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 — Will It Be Streaming?Stay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

What To Remember About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Before Season 20Stay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Every ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Is Now Streaming on HuluThat’s 420 episodes. That’s a lot of ‘Grey’s.’

Source: screencrushnews - 🏆 544. / 51 Read more »

New TV March 2024: Grey's Anatomy, The RegimeSo many great things coming this month like the 20th season of Grey's Anatomy, Kate Winslet's new HBO series, a new sci-fi series from the team that brought us Game of Thrones, and more!

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Will Crossover in Season Finales, Says ShowrunnerErick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who&039;s always loved film and TV and loves finding connections between them. In Brazil, he&039;s written for media conglomerate Globosat and for Collider he writes news and specializes on controversial topics.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »