Seattle Seahawks' Projected Win Total for the 2023 Season

This is the third season of the post-Russell Wilson era for the Seattle Seahawks. For the third season in a row, their projected win total is not above the .500 mark. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Seattle’s over/under at 7.5 wins. This is down from last season, when Seattle’s projected total was 8.5 wins (which the Seahawks only exceeded on the final day of the season), but above the paltry 5.5 wins from 2022. The last time the Seahawks had an above .
500 projected win total was 2021, when DraftKings Sportsbook had them at 9.5 but obviously didn’t come close to reaching that mark. Looking across the league, the Seahawks are in the bottom-third in win total projections, tied for 22nd with the New Orleans Saints. The only teams with fewer projected wins are the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raider
