Jason Isbell's Song About Justin Townes Earle Sparks Controversy

Justin Townes Earle onstage in 2017. The late songwriter is the subject of a song by Jason Isbell that Earle's widow has since criticized.for his song about his friendship with the late musician, “When We Were Close,” and the “strong, visceral, and extremely painful reaction” the Earle family has had to it. , and though it’s never overtly stated that it’s about Earle, the song’s lyrics detail a relationship that turned sour and mutual struggles with addiction.
In a follow-up note on Instagram, she highlighted a handful of lyrics that were particularly painful because of the way Isbell appeared to refer to Earle’s death and substance abuse specifically in terms of Jenn Marie and their 6-year-old daughter, Etta. Jenn Marie called the nod to their daughter a “a complete gun punch, something Justin would have no doubt been extremely upset about.
Jenn Marie went on to criticize Isbell for not reaching out to Earle’s family about the song before its release, acknowledging such a gesture wasn’t “mandatory” but would have been “a respectful thing to do” because of the references to herself and Etta.
“I as well as others have reached out to him personally, in an emotional plea to try to make him understand the trauma it has forced on our daughter , something she will deal with for the rest of her life,” Jenn Marie wrote. “He has not responded, and then made the aforementioned statement, making it clear that he understands there are living, breathing victims. One of which is our innocent daughter.
