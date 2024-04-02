Famously blonde Alix Earle approves of K18's new dry shampoo, which claims to eliminate odors, reduce oil, and last up to three days. The non-aerosol AirWash Dry Shampoo promises no white cast and uses odorBIND smart-release biotechnology to trap and eliminate odor-causing molecules.

It leaves no starchy buildup and doesn't feel gritty.

