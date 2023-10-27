James Carville says top Democrats are telling him to shut up about Biden’s 2024 weaknesses

Prominent Democratic Party strategist James Carville is claiming that 'leading Democrats' have been telling him to hush up about President Biden’s difficult prospects for winning re-election in 2024. In an article about Rep. Dean Phillips’, D-Minn., newly announced bid to primary Biden, The Atlantic spoke to Carville about his belief that the current president’s chances has a high mountain to climb as he seeks re-election.

He observed that the Biden White House 'operates with what I call this doctrine of strategic certainty,' which he suggested is not a realistic disposition to have this election cycle. Offering an example of trends he’s seeing that don’t spell certain victory for Biden, he said, 'The most under-covered story in contemporary American politics is that Black turnout has been miserable everywhere since 2020.

