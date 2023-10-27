North Lawndale College Prep football team bonds before state playoffs with pre-game lock-in

The Illinois High School Association state football playoffs kick off Friday with more games this weekend, and one west sideTo help quell those pre-game jitters, theCollege Prep football team will spend their night in their high school gym with no phones and no outside noise. It's a tradition before big games to get the entire team into a good headspace before getting to the field Saturday.

Following dismissal, the varsity team came together in the gym. They'll play games and take time to bond. Last year, one of their teammates - Rishawn Hendricks - was tragically shot and killed in a park nearby.

In addition to getting to know one another better, the lock-in also serves to keep students safe. And with cellphones required to be turned in, they have time to talk. "You don’t gotta worry about someone calling you, texting you. Even if something bad is going on outside you really wouldn't know. So you're just connecting with your teammates, having fun without your cellular device," said Earnest Rice, a senior and North Lawndale College Prep. headtopics.com

"I feel like when we talk, it helps with trust and so if I can trust you in here I can trust you on the field. So the more I trust you, the more of a brother you become," said Darreyon Bryant, another senior player.

Coach Samuel Williford said he wants to see a full house at Lane Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon and tickets can be purchased at the gate.

