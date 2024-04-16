J.K. Rowling's The Christmas Pig Book Adaptation in Development

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A J.K. Rowling book adaptation is currently in the early stages of development. Rowling is most known for writing the seven-novel Harry Potter series. Harry Potter’s seven books were developed into eight movies, with three prequel spinoff movies found in the Fantastic Beasts trilogy. The franchise will also continue soon with the HBO Harry Potter television series adaptation that is currently in the works.
Will The Christmas Pig Do Well Despite Rowling Controversy? With the most recent films in the Fantastic Beasts being panned and Rowling being under scrutiny, it is somewhat surprising that a studio would want to take on a project from the author. The development of The Christmas Pig is notable given the controversy surrounding Rowling. In the years since Harry Potter’s release, Rowling has become one of the most controversial literary figures around. This controversy stems from a number of avenues, including Rowling trying to retcon elements of the Harry Potter series to make it more diverse and inclusive, and the author speaking out against transgender people in her personal life.
