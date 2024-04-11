Ivy League Student Pleads Guilty to Threatening Jewish Students

Patrick Dai , a junior at an Ivy League school in upstate New York, pleaded guilty in federal court to posting anonymous threats to shoot and stab Jewish people on a Greek life forum in late October. The threats were made during the war in Gaza and caused fear among Jewish students on the Ithaca campus.

Dai faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Patrick Dai Ivy League Guilty Plea Threats Jewish Students Greek Life Forum Fear Ithaca Campus

