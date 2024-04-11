Blood Test May Predict Multiple Sclerosis Disease Path and Treatment

A blood test could one day determine a multiple sclerosis patient’s likely disease path and suggest individualized treatment courses, new research suggests. The study found that multiple sclerosis has three distinct subtypes based on immune markers in patient's blood, each with slightly different disease path s and responses to therapy.
With further study, determining a patient's blood 'immune signature,' or endophenotype, before starting immunomodulatory therapy may help predict clinical disease tracks and lead to more personalized treatment decisions, investigators said. Knowing the specific immune signature of a patient’s disease at the time of diagnosis will help eventually to suggest the best course of therapy, said Heinz Wiendl, MD, professor and chair in the Department of Neurology at the University of Münster, in Germany. 'This is a rational way of precision medicine for the future.' Degenerative and Inflammatory Subtypes MS is a highly diverse disorder with different symptoms and disease trajectories, making it a challenge to manage. Whether this diversity is reflected by distinct immune signatures in the blood has been unclear. To investigate, Wiendl and a team analyzed the properties of blood samples collected from 309 patients with early MS and a control group of 232 patients with early MS. In both groups, they found that cellular immune signatures split into three distinct types, dubbed E1, E2, and E3
Blood Test Multiple Sclerosis Disease Path Treatment Immune Markers Personalized Treatment Precision Medicine
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »
Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »