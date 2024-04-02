Israel's Strike on Iranian Military Leaders in Syria Caught U.S. Off Guard

The U.S. government received no advance warning from Israel about the deadly strike on Iranian military leaders in Syria. The Biden administration is distancing itself from the incident while Tehran vows to retaliate.

Israel disputes responsibility, claiming it targeted a military facility disguised as a civilian building. The Pentagon confirms Israel's responsibility and states that the U.S. had no involvement.

