Sydney Sweeney Rocks Denim Shorts in Latest Outfit

If you ask Sydney Sweeney, denim is the trend of the year! Sweeney, who’s been spotted in several all-denim ensembles this year, has officially decided that she’s taking her love for the material from winter into spring.

Sweeney’s first ultra-chic head-to-toe denim ensemble was in late February, when she paired a light-wash Givenchy denim jacket with matching Givenchy boot-cut jeans and some sleek and edgy black accessories — and she's worn several denim-based outfits since! Switching out long jeans for shorts and designer styles for something more affordable, Sweeney was recently spotted in the Levi's Premium 501 Original Shorts. On top of already being affordable, these bestselling shorts are now on sale starting under $60. Such a deal for a quality pair of denim shorts! Get the Levi's Premium 501 Original Shorts (originally $70) on sale starting at just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to chang

