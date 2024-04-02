Israel's Airstrikes in Gaza Kill Aid Workers, Prompting Suspension of Food Deliveries

Some of Israel’s closest allies on Tuesday condemned the deaths of seven aid workers who were killed by airstrikes in Gaza — a loss that prompted multiple charities to suspend food deliveries to Palestinians on the brink of starvation. The deaths of the World Central Kitchen workers threatened to set back efforts by the U.S. and other countries to open a maritime corridor for aid from Cyprus to help ease the desperate conditions in northern Gaza.

Ships still laden with some 240 tons of aid from the charitable group turned back from Gaza just a day after arriving, according to Cypru

Israel-Hamas war: Aid ship leaves for Gaza from CyprusAn aid ship loaded with some 200 tons of food has set sail for Gaza. It's a pilot program for the opening of a sea corridor to the territory, where the Israel-Hamas war has driven hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation. The food was gathered by World Central Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.

Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'

UN Agencies, 36 Countries Mull Aid to Gaza Through CyprusOfficials from 36 countries and U.N. agencies gathered in Cyprus on Thursday to discuss how to expedite aid to besieged Palestinians in Gaza via a sea route launched last week.

Palestinians mourn 28 killed in Israeli airstrikes on urban refugee camps in GazaMourners were holding funeral prayers Wednesday morning outside a hospital in central Gaza for 28 people killed in three separate Israeli airstrikes on urban refugee camps.

Palestinians mourn 28 killed in Israeli airstrikes on urban refugee camps in GazaMourners were holding funeral prayers Wednesday morning outside a hospital in central Gaza for 28 people killed in three separate Israeli airstrikes on urban refugee camps

