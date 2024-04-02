Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Discusses Layer 3 Solutions for Scaling

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has re-upped his post from 1.5 years ago on “Layer 3s”, saying that L3s won’t magically increase throughput. Still, they can reduce certain fixed costs associated with batch publishing and deposits or withdrawals. According to Buterin’s X post, there are alternative, potentially “lighter” approaches to achieve similar cost savings as those offered by Layer 3 solutions.

The first model suggests that Layer 1 is responsible for scaling, while Layer 3 focuses on customizing functionality. While this doesn’t directly enhance scalability, it allows applications to scale through L2s while dissecting layers to meet specific operational requirements for diverse use cases. The second model involves Layer 2 scaling for general purposes, with customized scaling handled by Layer 3. This can be achieved through rollups, which optimize data formats for specific applications. The third model assigns Layer 2 for trustless scaling and Layer 3 for weekly trusted scaling

