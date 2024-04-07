Israel Indicates Troop Withdrawal from Southern Gaza for Rest and Refit

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, stated that Israel has informed the Biden administration that the decision to withdraw troops from southern Gaza is primarily for rest and refit . Israel 's military confirmed that they now have only one division remaining in the Gaza Strip. The move is seen as an evolution of the war rather than a partial withdrawal, although the exact reasoning behind it is not entirely clear.

Kirby emphasized that the administration does not support a ground operation in Rafah and has communicated this to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He mentioned that alternative options to target Hamas will be discussed in an upcoming in-person meeting

Israel Troop Withdrawal Gaza Rest And Refit War Hamas Benjamin Netanyahu

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Live blog: Biden indicates Gaza truce before Ramadan unlikelyIsrael's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 155th day — has killed at least 30,878 people, mostly children and women, and wounded 72,402, as Israel commits new massacres in the tiny coastal enclave.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Children begin to die of hunger in GazaIt’s not just Israeli bombs that have killed children in war-ravaged Gaza. Now some are dying of hunger too. Officials have for months warned over the risk of famine in Gaza under Israel’s bombardment, offensives and siege.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Live blog: Israel kills 82 more Palestinians in Gaza, death toll at 30,960Israel's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 155th day — has killed at least 30,960 people, mostly children and women, and wounded 72,524, as Israel commits new massacres in the tiny coastal enclave.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Gaza woman heads media outlet after Israel kills owner, her husbandAin Media will persist, thanks to the courageous wife of its owner, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »