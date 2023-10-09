Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address war; Israel orders ‘full siege’ of Gaza

JERUSALEM — Shelly Shem Tov’s house has become a command center of panic. Since her 21-year-old son, Omer, was kidnapped during a dance party Saturday — as his parents helplessly tracked his phone entering the Gaza Strip — every room has been filled with friends and family, working to find something, anything, that will give them hope.

More than two dozen volunteers had laptops on counters and phones in hand Monday, scouring the world for answers they haven’t been given from official sources. “Nobody has contacted us, nobody has told us anything,” Shem Tov said, the tears coming again. “We need people to do their jobs.

