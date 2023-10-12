Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak out

The stories of Israel-Hamas war victimsDid Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rocketsMan recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in IsraelHow did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of...

The stories of Israel-Hamas war victimsDid Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rocketsMan recounts family's last conversation with mother missing in IsraelHow did Israel's intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of GazaIsrael orders 'complete siege' of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attackAlmost five days after Hamas' horrific terror attack on Israel, anticipation is growing as the war intensifies. Israel is pressuring Hamas with an unrelenting bombing campaign in Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas is threatening to execute their captives on camera. Lester Holt is in Israel with the latest.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas, will send Blinken to IsraelAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

NYT Labels Hamas as ‘Hamas Terrorists,’ Then Revises to ‘Hamas Gunmen’ Before Changing BackSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Confirms Hostages as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.