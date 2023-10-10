Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Confirms Hostages as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in Gaza

Pope Francis called for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and expressed his concern for the Palestinians in the enclave. 'I continue to follow with pain and apprehension what is happening in Israel and Palestine,' the pope said in his weekly public audience in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

'It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried about the total siege experienced by the Palestinians in Gaza, where there have also been so many innocent victims.' He added, 'The Middle East has no need of war but of peace, a peace built on justice, dialogue and the courage of fraternity.' The pope on Sunday called for an end to the fighting.

Read more:

WSJ »

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the already blockaded enclave. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing threatened to execute a hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hits Gazans in their homes.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address war; Israel orders ‘full siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said there would be a “full siege” of Gaza after the Hamas militant group launched an unprecedented incursion over the weekend.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address war; Israel strikes Gaza crossing with EgyptIsraeli announced a “full siege” of Gaza after Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion. More than 100 people are believed to be held hostage by Hamas, an Israeli official said.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Confirms Hostages as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Attack as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.