IRS Office in Houston Closes Early Due to Fight, Causing Chaos for Tax Assistance Event

An IRS office in Houston was forced to close early over the weekend – just two days before the Tax Day deadline – after a fight broke out and people rushed into the building to get help with their taxes. It happened during the IRS ' Tax Assistance event. Hundreds of people lined up early Saturday morning in hopes of getting help with their taxes before the Monday deadline, but were blindsided as the office abruptly closed due to a fight between two people waiting in line.

All of a sudden everybody went in when they opened the door, and bum rushed and started skipping,' said Tonya Johnson, a visitor at the IRS center. The office was supposed to close at 4 pm, according to website hours, but instead closed right before 11 am, leaving many frustrated. 'I ain’t doing no playing. This is the second month I came out here, and I’m not going to play with the IRS,' one angry taxpayer told FOX 26.

IRS Houston Office Close Fight Tax Assistance Chaos Deadline

