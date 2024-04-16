Paris Olympics Introduce Vibrant Purple Tracks, Departing from Tradition

As the excitement builds for the forthcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, keen observers may have already noticed a striking change in the hue of the tracks where athletes will compete. Instead of the traditional red-brick clay color that has become synonymous with Olympic running events, organizers have opted for a vibrant shade of purple.

Crafted by Mondo, a company with a legacy dating back to 1948 and a supplier for 12 Olympic Games, the distinctive brick-red track boasts a surface infused with three-dimensional rubber granules meticulously integrated into the top layer of MONDOTRACK WS. According to the company, this specialized polymeric system, combined with semi-vulcanized compound, delivers unparalleled performance.

Paris Olympics Purple Tracks Departure From Tradition Sporting World Fresh Perspective

