Invasion Season 2 Episode 7 Ending Explained: What Is Project Idabel?

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Invasion season 2 episode 7 piles more mysteries surrounding its central aliens, with the biggest one revolving around the purpose of Project Idabel.

After portraying how Aneesha and the Movement are racing against time to find Sarah, the episode reveals how Caspar does not have all the answers to stop or understand the invasion.

Given how Mitsuki, too, was learning the alien language towards the end of Invasion season 2, episode 6, her newfound understanding of the aliens might also lead her to the project.

Why Did The Military Take Sarah To Project Idabel Invasion season 2's episode 7 hints that Caspar and the crew are also heading to Project Idabel because they believe other psychic kids are being held there. The psychic kids had previously proven they could connect with the alien hive mind and foresee its attacks. headtopics.com

What Will Trevante Find At Project Idabel In the ending moments of Invasion season 2's episode 7, Trevante somehow sneaks past Project Idabel's security and finds a giant crate in the middle of the location. Although the credits start rolling before he heads down, he will likely discover more layers of government security the deeper he dives into the crater.

While humans like Mitsuki, Trevante, Luke, and Caspar will try taking the peaceful route after understanding the aliens and their motives on Earth, government and military forces may set out to destroy the extraterrestrials by attacking their epicenters. Since the aliens have always come back stronger after being attacked by humans, the government's approach may backfire again.

