Only Murders In the Building Season 3's Ending Twist (Including New Victim) Addressed By EP

The latest season of Hulu's hit murder mystery series follows Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) as they solve the murder of actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) on the opening night of a Broadway play. As usual, the new season has kept audiences guessing throughout and the recently aired season 3 finale finally revealed the killer, and set up another murder for the next season to solve.

Shortly after the finale aired, Hoffman commented on the Only Murders in the Building season 3 ending in an interview with TV Line. The executive producer addressed whether Sazz (Jane Lynch), Charles's stunt double, is actually dead, saying, "You can do whatever you want with that theory.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3, episode 10

Shortly after the finale aired, Hoffman commented on the Only Murders in the Building season 3 ending in an interview with TV Line. The executive producer addressed whether Sazz (Jane Lynch), Charles's stunt double, is actually dead, saying, "You can do whatever you want with that theory. I enjoy keeping myself, and keeping ourselves, open to lots of possibilities. " When asked whether the bullet that killed Sazz was actually meant for Charles, he responded, "I mean, it’s Charles’ apartment. The lights were off…" Hoffman also elaborated on why Sazz was chosen to be the new murder victim. Read his full comments below:

That’s one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn’t done a beloved [murder victim] before. It’s always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trio [into our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn’t done the thing where — I don’t want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn’t done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they’ll hate us!

I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up. She was like, “I love it,” because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can’t wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can’t say too much more than that.