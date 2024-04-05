International Olympic Committee Members to Visit Utah for 2034 Winter Olympics

A team of 14 International Olympic Committee members will visit Utah next week to tour the venues for the 2034 Winter Olympics . This visit is one of the final steps before the anticipated announcement in July that Salt Lake City will host the Games.

Fraser Bullock, President and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, stated that the purpose of the visit is to showcase the beauty of Utah and ensure everyone's comfort.

International Olympic Committee Utah 2034 Winter Olympics Salt Lake City Venues Visit

