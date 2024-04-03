Salt Lake City-Utah Committee Reveals Proposed Venues for 2034 Winter Games

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games has identified 13 proposed local venues as part of its Preferred Host bid for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The plan includes a mix of existing and new venues, with the ski and snowboard big air events being held in downtown Salt Lake City. The venues are all within an hour of the athlete village, making it a compact Games layout.

Salt Lake City-Utah was named the Preferred Host for the 2034 Winter Games by the International Olympic Committee in November 2023

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Artists wanted as Salt Lake City looks to 'wake' the Great Salt LakeArtist submissions are now open for a massive temporary public art project that seeks to bring attention to the recent issues of the Great Salt Lake.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Salt Lake City's NCAA tourney games offer 'full circle' moment for 2 with Utah tiesRylan Jones couldn't help but notice where his team was headed about as much as who his team was slated to play.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Moab city manager resigns to take job with Salt Lake CityMoab City Manager Carly Castle is resigning her position to take a job with the Salt Lake City Attorney’s Office.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Salt Lake City bar's 'No Zionists Allowed' policy called antisemiticMythili joined the FOX 13 News family in July 2022 and is excited to call the mountains of Utah her home.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

South Salt Lake council member censured over social media posts critical of cityThe South Salt Lake Council voted unanimously to censure Councilman Paul Sanchez for his social media posts critical of the city and its politicians.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Salt Lake City: 'Low' PFAS traces detected in 2 wells, none in drinking water'Low concentrations' of chemicals tied to potential health risks were found in water samples collected from two groundwater wells late last year, but there's no impact to water supply, Salt Lake City Public Utilities officials say.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »