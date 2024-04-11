Indianapolis Couple Charged in Death of 5-Year-Old Girl

An Indianapolis couple is facing charges in the death of a 5-year-old girl . The mother is held on a preliminary murder charge. The girl appeared malnourished and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Child abuse detectives are investigating the case.

Indianapolis Couple Charges Death 5-Year-Old Girl Mother Murder Child Abuse Investigation

