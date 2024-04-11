The Masters Tournament: A Look Back at its Origins

The Masters Tournament is an annual golf tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia . It is the 88th edition of the tournament and will conclude with the iconic green jacket being awarded to the winner. The tournament was founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts in 1934. The first tournament, known as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament, was held in 1934 and won by Horton Smith . The tournament was later renamed to The Masters in 1939.

Smith went on to win his second Masters in 1936

