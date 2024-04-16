Indiana Republicans Push for Access to Abortion Reports Despite Privacy Concerns

FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive rights, July 25, 2022, in Indiana polis. After a near-total ban on abortions went into effect in August 2023, some Indiana Republicans want access to reports detailing each abortion still performed in the state.
In the days following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, an individual record obtained by the Indianapolis Star through a public records request confirmed an abortion provided to aand former Attorney General Curtis Hill called on the health department and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to allow the release of individual reports. Republican Lt. Gov.
Rokita argued the reports are not medical records and could show whether an abortion was performed legally. Without the reports, he said, “there is no effective way” to enforce the state's near-total ban.“We can use them as tools to hold those around the periphery of abortion clinics and abortion doctors accountable,” Zay said of the reports.
Indiana's ban went into effect in August. From October to December, 46 terminated pregnancy reports were filed with the health department compared to 1,724 in the same period in 2022.Jones said seeking individual reports is an effort to intimidate health care providers and patients.Rokita denied that the small number of reports makes it easier to identify patients and said that the health department can redact some information before making reports public.
