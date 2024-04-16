Leading Tech Platforms Lagging in Ad Transparency Tools, Research Finds

Research out Tuesday from Mozilla and CheckFirst concludes that leading tech platforms are lagging in their ad transparency tools.

The ad transparency tools were mandated by the European Union's Digital Services Act, which required that large tech platforms maintain ad libraries and other tools, such as application programming interfaces , to be used by researchers and the public. The DSA's deadline was Jan. 1. It's troubling news as the major platforms prepare for a huge year of elections that affect upward of 4 billion people in more than 40 countries.

The new research determined that the tools offered by X were a"major disappointment," as the company offered only a CSV file instead of a web interface, making it hard to search for ads. Lesplingart told CNBC that users had to know the advertiser name, targeted country and date of the advertisement in order to export to an ad file.

Tech Platforms Ad Transparency Research Misinformation 2024 Election

