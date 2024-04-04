Incumbent Democrat Mayor Katie Rosenberg loses reelection bid in Wisconsin

Incumbent Democrat Mayor Katie Rosenberg of Wausau, Wisconsin , lost her reelection bid in a race that the far-left 'could represent trouble to come for Democrat ic candidates later this year, and in particular, Biden.' Incumbent Republican Mayor Robert Mielke by about five points in 2020. This happened in the heart of the pandemic, so her acceptance speech was a memorable two-word xweet: 'HOLY BALLS.
' Since 2020, Rosenberg has been seen as a rising Democrat star in the area and even a potential candidate for governor. She regularly appeared with Democrat Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and at other party speaking events. That all changed Tuesday morning. Early results showed Rosenberg at 'just under 48% of the vote in Wausau as of 9:48 p.m., while challenger Doug Diny had just over 52%.' Rosenberg conceded to Diny, saying, 'There’s a lot of work ahead, and I know with all the department heads and with the City Council, everyone’s going to be great.
Democrat Mayor Katie Rosenberg Reelection Wisconsin Race Pandemic Acceptance Speech Republican Robert Mielke Challenger Doug Diny
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »