Father Sentenced in Connection with Death of 22-Month-Old Daughter

A father has been sentenced in connection with the death of his 22-month-old daughter in Brighton , Colorado . Alonzo Montoya was found guilty of child abuse charges, including recklessly causing death and knowingly/recklessly causing injury. The incident occurred on January 2, 2022, when Aviyana Montoya was found unresponsive and not breathing. Surveillance video from the apartment showed the young girl crying loudly and in pain throughout the night.

An autopsy revealed the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aviyana's blood, with the fentanyl level being 10 times the lethal dose for an adult

