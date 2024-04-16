Illegal Immigrant Charged with Child Rape Arrested After Massachusetts Court Ignores ICE Detainer

Per Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, Border Patrol Arizona arrested the Brazil ian illegal immigrant in July 2021 then released him into custody. The illegal alien was arrested in Massachusetts for child rape last December, but Milford District Court ignored a detainer request from ICE and released the migrant into the community on $5,000 bail without notice in late January. TEXAS GOV.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 20-year-old on March 28 near his residence in Lowell, Massachusetts. 'This Brazilian noncitizen is accused of sexually abusing a Massachusetts minor,' said ICE Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons in a statement. 'Every second he spends roaming free in our communities, he represents a potential threat to the children of our communities.

