Federal Funding Secured to Continue Shelter Services for Asylum Seekers in Arizona

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars are headed to Arizona communities to help continue shelter services for asylum seekers .

Non-governmental agencies work with local counties and the Department of Homeland Security to temporarily take in people claiming asylum at the southern border before those migrants head to other parts of the United States to await a court date. The federal funding that helps support the organizations was set to run out at the end of March, concerning communities about the potential of hundreds of street releases.However, congress passed the funding in time to keep the services open.“It helps keep our community safe, so we don’t have people who are stuck here living in homeless camp because they don’t have any other way to get out,” said Evans.

Evans said the money goes toward overnight stays, food, basic medical needs and in a few cases, transportation elsewhere.World Hunger Ecumenical Arizona Task Force, Inc. in Maricopa County will receive $11.6 million.The DHS shelter services funding award list and Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s office state that Maricopa County will be getting an additional $11.6 million.

