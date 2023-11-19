Hyundai to Sell Cars on Amazon

Starting next year, and depending on where you live, you'll be able to add a Hyundai Ioniq 5 to your usual cart full of home gadgets, books and watches on Amazon. And Hyundai Motor America CEO Randy Parker said the automaker has about 150 million reasons to give this plan a shot. 'They've got about 150 million Amazon Prime customers, right?', Parker said in an interview with InsideEVs at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday.

He added that many millions more in America alone visit the e-commerce megastore every month. 'That's a huge audience to tap into. And so I think this is a really good partnership to try to revolutionize the industry.' That partnership will mean Hyundai shoppers will be able to use Amazon to search for Hyundai cars in their area – including gasoline cars, hybrids and its growing portfolio of electric vehicles like the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kona EV – check out online with their preferred financing or payment options and then arrange delivery from a local dealershi





InsideEVs » / 🏆 594. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Volvo Cars sells 10% more cars in October, fully electric cars sales jumpVolvo Cars sells 10% more cars in October, fully electric cars sales jump

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 369. / 23,4375 Read more »

Hyundai Launches Free Anti-Theft Software Clinics To Protect Cars From TikTok ChallengeThe automaker continues to walk a fine line between accepting and rejecting the surge in Hyundai vehicle thefts

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 251. / 28,125 Read more »

Hyundai to install anti-theft systems on preexisting cars at Guaranteed Rate Field this weekendHyundai and Chicago police are working to ease fears for drivers plagued by ongoing car thefts by holding an event to install anti-theft technology to preexisting Hyundai vehicles.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 229. / 28,125 Read more »

How electric laggards can hit 22% EV mandate in 2024Several brands sell far fewer than 22% electric cars, and private sales are stagnating

Source: autocar - 🏆 20. / 66,528 Read more »

Stellantis to sell Leapmotor cars in Europe after £1.3bn dealTech-focussed car maker is one of the fastest growing brands in China with 111,000 sales in 2022

Source: autocar - 🏆 20. / 66,528 Read more »

Faster, Matthew Lillard, Sell, Sell!I am a game designer with over 15 years worth of game credits and industry experience. My work includes licensed games based on worlds like Star Wars, Star Trek and Firefly, classic game worlds like Dungeons & Dragons and Shadowrun and my own creations like Camelot Trigger and Save Game.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 266. / 26,25 Read more »