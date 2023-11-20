Sophia Bush Dating Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush, known for her role in the TV series 'One Tree Hill', is reportedly dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris. Harris recently filed for divorce from her wife Ali Krieger. Bush has faced backlash and accusations following her divorce.





etnow » / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ali Krieger Insinuates Ashlyn Harris Cheated on Her with Sophia BushWelp, she didn't come out and fully say it ... but Ali Krieger just gave about as strong an indication as any her wife, Ashlyn Harris, cheated on her with actress Sophia Bush.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 299. / 26,25 Read more »

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Had ‘Instant Chemistry’Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris had ‘instant chemistry’ after meeting in June at the Cannes Lions Festival in France

Source: usweekly - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush Insist They Were Initially 'Just Friends'The pair apparently 'bonded over their breakups and having to start over,' a source told Us Weekly.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 132. / 28,125 Read more »

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris had 'instant chemistry' and bonded over their breakups: report“They love being together. They love sports and want to do good in the world,” an insider said of new couple.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 267. / 26,25 Read more »

Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris looked cozy attending Wimbledon party together before respective divorcesSophia Bush’s dating history: Meet the ‘One Tree Hill’ alum’s exes

Source: PageSix - 🏆 267. / 26,25 Read more »

Sophia Bush gets new ‘in progress’ tattoo amid Ashlyn Harris romance, Grant Hughes divorceThe “One Tree Hill” actress got a tattoo on her hand that said, “Oh boy,” and another on her arm above her elbow that read, “In progress.”

Source: PageSix - 🏆 267. / 26,25 Read more »