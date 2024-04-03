Hunter Schafer Doesn't Want to Be Defined by Transgender Roles

Hunter Schafer is best known for portraying transgender teenager Jules Vaughn on HBO’s hit drama Euphoria, but she doesn't want her gender identity to define her future roles. The actress, who is trans, told GQ that she has been offered “tons of trans roles” since her breakout. “I don’t want to be that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do,” said Schafer, 25.

“I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on.” The role the actress has played in elevating visibility for transgender people is not lost on Schafer, but she feels she can do more for the trans community by continuing to simply show who she is. “I know for a fact that I’m one of the most famous trans people in media right now,” she said, “and I do feel a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt, for not being more of a spokesperso

