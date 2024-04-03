Tips for Taking Photos of the Total Solar Eclipse

If you don’t take a picture of the total solar eclipse on April 8, did it really happen? Fortunately for you and all of the amateur photographers who will point their cellphone cameras skyward on Monday, NASA has tips for snapping a great photo of the rare celestial event. Be safe! You probably already know that looking directly at the sun with your eyes is dangerous. It can be dangerous for your camera lens too. NASA recommends a lens filter specifically designed for solar imaging.

You can buy solar filters online or at your local camera store for just a few bucks. But if you are using a cellphone camera with a small lens, NASA Heliophysicist Dr. Ashley Greeley said your eclipse glasses will work as a filter. "In totality, you can just take pictures of the sun and the corona without any protection. You can also look at it during those few minutes," she sai

