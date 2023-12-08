Hunter Biden Indicted on Criminal Tax Charges

A nine-count indictment filed against Hunter Biden raised questions about the timing of the charges. Special counsel David Weiss filed the charges four months after requesting the authority to bring the case outside his home district. President Joe Biden was not named as a participant in the schemes described in the indictment, but he has spoken to or met with several of the business partners involved.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »
Rep. Pat Fallon: Biden's 'House of Cards' Falling as Hunter Biden's Associates SubpoenaedRep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, believes President Joe Biden's 'house of cards is falling' as the House begins to subpoena Hunter Biden's former business associates.
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'No Way' Hunter Biden Will TestifyFormer New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that there is 'no way' Hunter Biden will testify with all of the evidence that exists of his wrongdoing.
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »