Marvin Harrison Jr. Reflects on His Journey to Becoming a Heisman Trophy Finalist

Ever since his announcement as a Heisman Trophy finalist on Monday, one memory keeps returning to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s mind. The first year his father, Marvin Harrison Sr., was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in 2014, Harrison Jr. traveled with him to New York to find out if he’d be enshrined that year, the same place Harrison will be.

“I remember being in a hotel room with him at the time, we got to explore the city a little bit just waiting for his name to be called to be elected into the Hall of Fame,” Harrison said. “Unfortunately he didn’t get in that year, but that’s something I’ll definitely always remember about New York and it’s crazy however many years later now that I’ll be going to New York myself as a Heisman finalist.” That’s why his moment on the stage in Lincoln Center will be one that brings much of his life’s journey, to this point, full circle. “Nowhere near being a Hall of Famer, but it’s how the years have gone by and what I’ve been able to accomplish,” Harrison sai





