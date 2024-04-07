Humanity's Oldest Hunting Tools Unveiled in Germany

In 1994, archaeological digs at the Schöningen open-cast coal mine unveiled humanity’s oldest known hunting tools in an extraordinary state of preservation, sparking worldwide excitement. Spears and a double-pointed throwing stick were found lying between animal bones about ten meters below the surface in deposits at a former lakeshore.

In the years that followed, extensive excavations have gradually yielded numerous wooden objects from a layer dating from the end of a warm interglacial period 300,000 years ago. The findings suggested a hunting ground on the lakeshore. An interdisciplinary research team from the Universities of Göttingen and Reading (UK), and the Lower Saxony State Office for Cultural Heritage (NLD) has now examined all the wood objects for the first time

