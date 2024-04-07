Customers and Lawmakers in Pennsylvania Express Discontent with For-Profit Utilities

Signs from Aqua America are displayed for community members to read the information and commitment from the company during a 2022 open house Q&A held by Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority in Perkasie. Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newslettercome through with hilarious memes Our main read focuses on for-profit utilities in Pennsylvania .

In recent years, their acquisitions of water and sewer systems from municipal governments have at times prompted local political backlash, as some customers have seen their monthly water bills double or even triple in cost. Now, discontent has reached something of a boiling point as customers sour on rate increases and lawmakers weigh potential changes to a law thatAct 12, which was first passed in 2016, encourages the consolidation of smaller water and wastewater systems under private ownership, ultimately changing how such assets are value

Pennsylvania For-Profit Utilities Water Bills Rate Increases Act 12 Private Ownership

