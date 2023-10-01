- How The Serial Killer's Return Fixed The Show's Ending

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Dexter: New Blood saw the long-awaited return of the legendary serial killer and uses the 2015 novel Dexter Is Dead as a source text.

Dexter: New Blood saw the long-awaited return of the legendary serial killer and uses the 2015 novel Dexter Is Dead as a source text. The revival series premiered in November 2021, set 10 years after the Dexter original series finale, "Remember the Monsters?" It's loosely based on Jeff Lindsay's final novel in his Dexter series but with some significant changes. The original Dexter follows the titular Dexter Morgan, a man who from a young age, developed sociopathic tendencies. His foster father taught Dexter to channel his violent urges into vigilantism aimed at society's most violent and evil murderers.

Dexter ran for eight seasons before culminating in what is widely considered one of the most hated series finales ever. In the ending, Debra dies unceremoniously, Dexter doesn't have any meaningful final words with Hannah or Harrison, and most egregiously, Dexter is positioned perfectly to bow out of the show in an earned death, but doesn't. Instead, in a now infamous epilogue, Dexter is shown to be living a secluded life as a lumberjack, a scene essentially begging for a continuation of the story. Fortunately, Dexter: New Blood provides that continuation and manages to smooth over some of the problems created in Dexter's final season.

Dexter: New Blood Makes The Serial Killer Pay For His Crimes & Gives Deb Her Final Words In the revival series Dexter: New Blood, much has changed since the Dexter finale. Dexter has been living in New York under the name Jim Lindsay, keeping his violent urges in check. However, the return of his son Harrison results in Dexter's "Dark Passenger" persona resurfacing. Dexter: New Blood is filled with new characters as well as some key returning ones, and it's the inclusion of two of these returning characters and their fates that fixes Dexter's original ending.

Throughout Dexter: New Blood, Debra appears as a vision, guiding Dexter through his new life. In Dexter, Debra ended the series in a coma meaning she couldn't communicate her feelings or experiences to the audience but Dexter: New Blood gives the character a chance to close the door on her relationship with Dexter, if only in Dexter's head.

The Dexter: New Blood ending also saves Dexter's character. As he slowly finds out Harrison has a "Dark Passenger" of his own, Dexter realizes that he is the reason for Harrison's violent urges and that his "Code of Harry" is flawed. By allowing Harrison to kill him in the revival finale, Dexter finally pays for the crimes he's committed across both series, and he and the show acknowledge that the entire reason behind Dexter's actions from the start has been based on a flawed system. It's a much more satisfying conclusion for Dexter than his survival in Dexter season 8.

How Dexter: New Blood Is Different From The 2015 Book While Dexter: New Blood certainly uses some themes of the 2015 book Dexter Is Dead as a basis, the TV show and novel are quite different. In fact, the only similarity between the two is that in both, Dexter ends up in jail. This may only seem minor, but it is the inciting incident that leads both the book Dexter and the show Dexter to throw themselves toward their ultimate fates — death.

Some major differences include Debra (Deborah in the books) remaining alive, the continued presence of the drug cartel in the book which was cleared up in Dexter season 7, and the characterization of Brian Moser who dies in season 1 of the show but lives until the final book in the novels. Dexter: New Blood doesn't follow the 2015 novel exactly, but it contains the same closure and themes that make the revival a more satisfying conclusion to the series than season 8 ever was.