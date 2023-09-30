New York serial killer Joel Rifkin may still hold answers to cold cases, doc says: ‘He’s playing a game’

It is believed that Joel Rifkin, a landscaper, killed 17 women in New York during the 1990s. He is serving more than 200 years in prison after he was convicted in 1994. The producer and his team are examining the cold cases in a new true-crime documentary airing Saturday,"Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders.

" In it, audiences will see Reiss sitting down with Rifkin following years of exchanging letters and phone calls.

Joel Rifkin, center, was once described as New York's most prolific serial killler. It was 1998 when Reiss first contacted Rifkin. At the time, he was working on a science documentary about how biology could be a factor in what drives people to kill. Reiss, fascinated by Rifkin’s seemingly normal childhood, stayed in touch.

Reiss remembered the two unnamed women who suffered at the hands of Rifkin. Joel Rifkin is currently serving multiple life sentences.While Reiss would never call Rifkin a friend, the murderer appeared eager to have a new pal. headtopics.com

"He says that after many years he now sees his crimes in a new light and wants to do some good," Reiss continued.

