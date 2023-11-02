How Raoul Shah, a peripatetic agency exec, collected 500-plus “Do Not Disturb” door signs and begat a tome

“However, it’s amazing how many big name, global hotels groups, as well as some very luxurious properties, spend such little time on their branding and design,” he said.in 1993, in this interview shares how he went about collecting the “Do Not Disturb” signs, how it reflects the sensibilities of various hotel brands, the idea for the $85 book succinctly named “Do Not Disturb,” what some of the contributors had to say and his favorite signs.

What is your fascination with do-not-disturb door signs? When did you start collecting and how many do your have? There was no intention to start a collection back then. It just became an idea to have a souvenir from my first U.S. visit when I collected 12 from various hotels.I find them fascinating in terms of what a simple card can do to give you control and provide an escape from the outside world. They are an interesting analog device in a digital world where our privacy has become such a huge subject of debate.

I worked with the incredible designers at Pentagram, the world’s largest independent design agency, where a close friend works. The do-not-disturb samples featured in the book are a study in typeface design and also indicate the hipness or brand messaging of the property. Would you agree?

However, it’s amazing how many big name, global hotels groups, as well as some very luxurious properties, spend such little time on their branding and design.What differences have you noticed with do-not-disturb signs by property, hotel brand and region?The American groups have gone from bulk buying signs from a central supplier in the ‘80s to being more bespoke, playful and cheeky with their messages.

