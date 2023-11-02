20 Target Fashion Finds You'll Love Wearing This Fall

Tip: If you're like me and have short arms, roll the sleeve cuff for a better fit." —"I’ve gotten tons of compliments on this purse. It looks expensive and is the perfect size to fit your phone and a small wallet." —"I love, love this versatile crossbody bag and its stylish strap. The quilt style is unique. Great for everyday use or for travel, and it fits a lot despite the small size. I’ve received multiple compliments and also questions about where I got it from.

United States Headlines Read more: BUZZFEED »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INSTYLE: This Timeless $45 Cashmere T-Shirt Is My Best Kept Fashion SecretQuince’s Mongolian Cashmere Tee is a great fall layering piece that’s luxurious, available in many colors, and super affordable at $45. I’ve been wearing the comfy and stylish cashmere T-shirt on repeat.

Source: InStyle | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: 15 Gifts Under $100 That Will Impress This ChristmasShop Oprah Winfrey's hand-selected gift picks and holiday finds without breaking the bank.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: 15 Gifts Under $100 to Shop This Holiday SeasonShop Oprah Winfrey's hand-selected gift picks and holiday finds without breaking the bank.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: Brazil child cancer deaths linked to soy farming, study findsBrazil child cancer deaths linked to soy farming, study finds

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

SDUT: North County photographer among 95 exhibitors at annual Art San Diego fair this weekendBenjamin Rinenbach works only in black and white because he finds colors 'distracting'

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

GOTHAMIST: In New York, report finds homeowners of color pay $200M more in interest and feesIn New York, report finds homeowners of color pay $200M more in interest and fees

Source: Gothamist | Read more ⮕