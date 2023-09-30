How Hollywood Finally Providing Streaming Data Will Impact New Movies & TV

Here's what streaming data transparency means. Historically, the performance of movies and TV shows has been publicly available through box office reports, TV ratings, home media sales figures, and more, and all of those elements impact the pay of writers and other creative talent.

If a movie or show performed well financially, writers and other talent would get a percentage of earnings as a residuals check. Because the streaming model works differently and data wasn't publicly available, writers felt they were being denied the equivalent residuals they'd receive from other distribution methods. Now that this data will be (partially) available and writers will be paid for performance, here's how it'll impact studios, writers, and the audience.

Related: Hollywood's New AI Rules: Here's What Studios Can & Can't Do Studios Will Provide Streaming Data to the WGA Under a Confidentiality Agreement The first thing to note about the proposed WGA basic agreement's terms on streaming data is that it's not going to be made available to consumers or the media.

Read more:

screenrant »

House approves bill providing $300 million in aid to UkraineThe House voted to provide $300 million in aid to Ukraine, passing the measure as a stand-alone bill after it was stripped from the annual defense spending bill in an effort by GOP leaders to appease hard-line conservatives and secure their support to advance the must-pass legislation when it came…

End of pandemic-era practice of providing interpreters for asylum seekers stirs confusion, angerCritics are saying the end of a pandemic-era practice to provide interpreters for those seeking asylum is putting lives at risk.

'Artists at Work' providing opportunity to Hoosiers artistsIndiana is the latest state included on the list of places 'Artists At Work' is hoping to support creative minds and talent.

Congreso celebrates 45 years of community building, providing resources for LatinosCongreso has been a cultural landmark in Philadelphia for more than four decades and it continues to be a leading force in the Latino community today.

Peru native designer brings 'old Hollywood' to Fashion Week ColumbusNow making his home in central Ohio, Juan Saenz-Ferreyros' designs have been worn by Columbus’s own Nina West and Miss Ohio.