No One Will Save You's Bizarre Alien Codenames Revealed By Director

'That was the shorthand written into the script.' In a recent interview with Fangoria, Duffield revealed the bizarre codenames given to each of the aliens in No One Will Save You. He explained that these names, including "Little F—er" were used on set as well.

Read Duffield's comments regarding No One Will Save You's aliens below:

"It was the Grey, the Little F—er, the Daddy Long Legs, and then the Parasite. That was the shorthand written into the script, and also on set. As in, 'Alright, bring out the Little F—er.'" What Makes No One Will Save You's Aliens Memorable? There are several aliens in No One Will Save You, each with memorable features. The Greys, while more human-like in appearance, stand on strange feet and possess the ability to not only move objects with their minds but transfer the "Parasite," a creature spotted throughout the movie, moving inside of host bodies. The "Little F—er," as Duffield called it, is smaller but has long arms and giant hands. Meanwhile, the "Daddy Long Legs" are massive and capable of running with some very lengthy limbs.

Read more:

screenrant »

No One Will Save You Director Explains the Film's EndingThe director of the Hulu sci-fi film No One Will Save You is explaining what he wanted audiences to take away from the movie.

No One Will Save You's Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Drops Below 60% Despite Critical AcclaimIn contrast, the critical score is 81%.

One dead, one in hospital after breaching whale capsizes boat in AustraliaOne man is dead and another in hospital after a boat reportedly struck by a whale capsized in waters off Sydney, Australia, early Saturday morning local time.

The year Hank Aaron’s pursuit of Babe Ruth came up one homer shortHank Aaron’s 1973 season was terrific by any measure. But it ended with Aaron just shy of equaling Babe Ruth’s home run record.

A short government shutdown wouldn’t crash the economy, but a long one holds risksWhile economists don’t expect big near-term shocks if federal agencies go dark, the risks grow the longer a stalemate lasts.

The incredible Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro are now 41% cheaper at AmazonGet the Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro and save 41% at Amazon right now.