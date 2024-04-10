House Republicans Delay Impeachment Trial of Homeland Security Secretary

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas was expected to be testifying about his agency's 2025 budget Wednesday just as House Republicans advanced impeachment articles against him to the Senate . Instead, Republicans held off, choosing to wait until next week while they attempt to make the case for a full Senate trial of the first U.S. Cabinet official impeached in nearly 150 years.

It has been two months since Mayorkas, a California native and the highest-ranking Latino in the federal government, was narrowly impeached by a single-vote margin. House Republicans, eyeing chaos at the southern border as a path to regain control of the White House and Senate, have said his failure to prevent record arrivals of migrants meets the constitutional bar for impeachment of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” They've accused him of refusing to enforce existing immigration laws and breaching the public trust by lying to Congress and saying the border was secure. On Wednesday, Mayorkas carried on, testifying before the House and Senate appropriations subcommittees on homeland security. The at times tense back-and-forth of the hearings demonstrated the precarious position of the embattled secretary, who must find a way to work with Republicans who want him gon

