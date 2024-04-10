Homeland Security Secretary discusses border security concerns

Working to secure the border comes with a massive price tag, as detailed on Capitol Hill Wednesday. More asylum officers , more immigration and customs enforcement personnel, more detention capacity or funds for alternatives to detention, more transportation resources , including more resources to execute more removal," Mayorkas he House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee, adding that more than 630,000 people have been removed from the country in the last 11 months. Rep.

John Rutherford, R-Fla., said, "Your default policy seems to be just let them in.” San Diego County has seen the number of migrants more than double in just two years, with local leaders warning it’s putting their residents at risk. Mayor Bill Wells of El Cajon, California, a region east of San Diego, highlighted his concerns. "After 9/11, we never would’ve thought that we would allow people to flood into the country with no on their background whatsoever," Wells said. "I don’t think it’s out of the question to believe that a Hamas-style attack that happened Oct. 7 could’ve happened to us again, that another 9/11 style attack or something never even seen before

Homeland Security Border Security Migrants Asylum Officers Immigration Customs Enforcement Detention Capacity Transportation Resources Removal Risk Concerns

Delay in Transmission of Articles of Impeachment Against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro MayorkasSpeaker Mike Johnson's office announced a delay in the transmission of two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, pushing the process' start until next week. A full-scale trial on the Senate floor is not likely, despite House Republicans' desires.

Jordan subpoenas Mayorkas for failure to produce long-demanded ICE dataRep. Jim Jordan sent a subpoena to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday.

US Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says Texas immigration law is unconstitutionalU.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says that a Texas law giving state authorities the power to arrest and deport migrants who have entered the country illegally is unconstitutional. Mayorkas spoke Thursday during a joint news conference with Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo in the Guatemalan capital.

