Hong Kong Asset Managers May Launch Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Hong Kong asset managers , including units of China Asset Management and Harvest Global , may soon launch their spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds as early as later this month, OSL confirmed with The Block today.

Pan today told Foresight News, a Chinese-language crypto news outlet, that the spot bitcoin ETFs may become available for investors as early as late April. “They can access spot bitcoin on the SFC-licensed VATPs, or they can get access through futures-based bitcoin or ether ETFs which may raise efficiency concerns due to high rolling costs associated with futures contracts,” He continued. “Meanwhile, only professional investors in Hong Kong could have access to US-listed spot ETFs, so the introduction of spot products in Hong Kong really provides the investment opportunity to a wider audience.

Gary Tiu, executive director and head of regulatory affairs of OSL, told The Block on Monday that crypto ETFs have not been included in the eligible securities list of the Stock Connect program yet, “but I think the possibility or at least the potential for such inclusion is something that the market certainly likes.”What sets the upcoming Hong Kong spot crypto products apart from their U.S. counterparts is their in-kind feature, according to He.

Hong Kong Asset Managers China Asset Management Harvest Global Spot Bitcoin Etfs

Hong Kong subsidiaries of Chinese asset managers apply for spot bitcoin ETFsThe Hong Kong subsidiaries of two China-based asset management firms have submitted applications to offer spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the administrative region.

Hong Kong Grants Licenses to Asset Managers for Crypto Spot Market ProductsHong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has granted licenses to asset managers, including ChinaAMC, Harvest Global, and Bosera International, to launch spot market products for cryptocurrencies. This move signals the increasing institutionalization of crypto assets and the potential for Hong Kong to become a crypto hub.

Chinese Asset Managers Enter Bitcoin ETF Market via Hong Kong SubsidiariesSome of China's biggest asset managers, including Harvest Fund and Southern Fund, are using their Hong Kong subsidiaries to enter the Bitcoin ETF market. They have submitted applications and are awaiting regulatory approval, reflecting growing institutional interest in Bitcoin despite China's previous hostility towards it. Approval of Bitcoin ETF products from influential institutions could validate Bitcoin in the eyes of Chinese regulators and investors.

Hong Kong-Based Asset Manager VSFG and Value Partners Apply for Spot Bitcoin ETF

Hong Kong Likely To Allow In-Kind Creations for Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Bloomberg

Hong Kong Primed for Bitcoin ETFs, Expert Calls It Game-Changer

